Linda Levon Holland, age 73, passed away Sept. 24 at her residence with her family by her side. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Fox Cemetery in Fox, Oregon.
Linda was born Feb. 10, 1948, in Prairie City, Oregon, to Orville “Cook” and Pauline “Bonnie” Allen. She graduated from Long Creek High School in 1967 and married Jerry Holland in Dayville, Oregon, on June 28, 1980.
She worked as an engineering technician for the Malheur National Forest for 25 years until she retired in 2008.
Linda enjoyed hunting, fishing, crafting, and painting. She was an Elkette and a member of the Grant County Genealogy Society, which she was especially fond of.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Pauline Allen; and one sister, Judith Savage.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Holland of John Day, Oregon; a daughter, Kara Allen of Eureka, California; a stepdaughter, Kathy (Paul) Smith of John Day, Oregon; three stepsons, David (Lisa)
Holland of John Day, Oregon, Richard (Kim) Holland of Shady Cove, Oregon, and Robert (Alisa) Holland of Eagle Point, Oregon; a brother, Harley (Sherrie) Allen of Mt. Vernon, Oregon; a sister, Beth (Orb) Cherry also of Mt. Vernon, Oregon; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Grant County Genealogy Society or Blue Mountain Hospice through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.