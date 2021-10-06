Nathan Edward LeJuene, age 43, of John Day passed away Sept. 20 in a single-vehicle car accident outside of John Day.
Nathan was born March 26, 1978, in Burns to Theodule LeJeune Jr. and Sue Drake.
Nathan was an avid nature lover, he liked to travel, climb and ride motorcycles. One of his proudest moments was teaching his sister to ride. The most highlighted event of his life was going skydiving with his daughter, Ravyn, and he was looking forward to going to Wenatchee and spending her next birthday with her. Nathan was well loved amongst many friends from all over.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Lorraine Sue LeJeune; father, Theodule LeJeune Jr.; and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Survivors include his only daughter, Ravyn Maye of Wenatchee, Washington; mother, Debra Sue (Darold) Buller of Mattoon, Illinois; sister, Bri (Brett) Roberts of Mattoon, Illinois; aunts, Sharon Lindstrom and Sylvia Logston; uncle, Jesse Drake Jr.; nephew, Avery Vahling; niece, Maleah Roberts; numerous cousins; and his closest friend, Randy Curry, also of Mattoon, Illinois.
Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to one of your favorite wildlife funds through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR, 97845.
To plant a tree in memory of Nathan LeJuene as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.