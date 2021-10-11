Valores Ann Hall, age 85, of Long Creek passed away peacefully September 25, 2021, at her residence in Long Creek. Per her request there will be no services at this time. Valores will be laid to rest next to her husband, Brooks Hall in the Long Creek Cemetery.
Valores Ann (Perry) Hall and her twin sister Valerie were born March 23, 1936, in Sauk Rapids, MN to Vernon and Elizabeth (Juhas) Perry. In 1943 the girls and their mother came out by train to join their father in Vanport, OR who was working in a Portland shipyard. Just after arriving the girls broke out with measles.
She attended grades first through third in Vanport, Or; then moved to Camp 5 which was a lumber camp and completed grades fourth through sixth. Transferring to Kinzua for the seventh and eighth grade she finished her high school years in Fossil, Or; graduating in 1954.
She married Elmer Nesselrodt in September of 1954 and helped raise his two daughters Retha and Beverly. From this union her son Elton was born in 1960. The marriage later ended and in 1966 Valores married Brooks Hall, “The Love of Her Life” as she thought of him. They lived in Mt. Vernon then moved to Long Creek, Or in 1972 where she lived the rest of her life.
Valores’ mail route career began in 1976 when she took over the Long Creek to Kimberly route. She had the contract for 34 years up until she retired. She enjoyed her customers and friendships formed through the years. Watching as the children on her route grew up and started families of their own, as well as all the changes that took place up and down along the route.
During those years Brooks passed away in 1984 and Charlie (Charles) Boone a companion and a “soulmate” came into her life in 1987 till his passing in 2004.
Valores loved a good game of cards, gambling at the casinos occasionally, and attending Bunco with the ladies from Long Creek, Dale, and Ukiah. At one time in her life making Afghans was also something she enjoyed, going to yard sales, reading books, and working on puzzles. Sharing memories with friends and caregivers brought many hours of enjoyment. She served on the Long Creek Cemetery District Board for 35 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon, and Elizabeth; son, Elton; sister, Valerie; daughter, Retha; grandson, Dale and Elmer, Brooks, and Charlie.
Survivors include her daughter Beverly, a nephew and a niece. Paid for by the family of Valores Hall.
To plant a tree in memory of Valores Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.