Feb. 19, 1949 — Dec. 13, 2019
Paralee Anita Simmons Bare, age 71, passed away on Dec. 13, 2019, at her home in Milwaukie, Oregon.
Paralee was born on Feb. 19, 1949, in Prairie City, Oregon, to Wayne and Elouise Simmons. She was raised in John Day and graduated from Grant Union High School in 1966. She married James Bare in June of that year and raised three children, James Jr. (Rachel), Leanne Pinner (Ronald) and Lenise Nall (Jason). She had six grandchildren she adored and went to many of their sports activities. She is also survived by her husband, James Bare, and her brothers, Darrel (Teresa) and Monte, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Elouise Simmons.
A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 25, 2020, at the Oregon City Elks, Oregon City, Oregon, at 1 p.m.
