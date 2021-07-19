July 7, 2021
Patricia Ann Porter, age 77, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from complications due to surgery at Legacy Emanual Hospital in Portland, Oregon. Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 994 E. Main St., John Day, Oregon.
Pat was born in Yale, Oklahoma, and spent her youth growing up there and in surrounding areas. After graduating from Cushing High School in 1963, she moved to Utah with her mother and siblings. Pat attended Brigham Young University, in Provo, Utah, and served a mission in Ohio for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Afterward, Pat worked in the retail industry in many capacities. She became a fashion buyer for Dahle’s in Salt Lake City, Utah, attending fashion shows in Dallas, Los Angeles and New York. In 1983, Pat gave up the life of fashion to move to Mt. Vernon, Oregon, where she helped her widowed sister, Sue McKrola, and her sister Kathy Theodore, raise 14 children.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Hazel Porter; sisters, Sue and Kathy; nephew, Charles McKrola; niece, Melissa Cook.
Pat is survived by her brother James of Kentucky and sister Ruth of Aloha, Oregon.
While not biologically her own, she helped to raise us, and we will always be her children: nieces, LaTrease Morris, Kim Joslin, Lyssa McKrola, Nicole Theodore and Teddi Nelson; and nephews, Mike McKrola, Devin McKrola, Derrick McKrola, Darrel McKrola, Brian McKrola, Geoff McKrola and Matt Theodore. She loved us all, and we all love her.
Pat was a strong advocate for individuals experiencing disabilities. Memorial contributions may be made in Pat’s name to the Grant County Special Olympics through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
