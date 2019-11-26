Dec. 4, 1945 — Nov. 17, 2019
Patrick Corey O’Hara was born Dec. 4, 1945, in Portland, Oregon, to Ralph and Mary (Langwell) O’Hara. He joined and served in the United States Marine Corps for four years, Where he was a lance corporal, which is the third enlisted rank in order of seniority in the United States Marine Corps.
In 1973, Pat married the love of his life Ardell Neumann, in Sandy, Oregon. He was a self-employed contractor and some of his hobbies included old cars, Harley-Davidson, skiing, rafting and spending time with his grandchildren.
Pat is survived by his wife Ardell O’Hara of Prairie City; daughter Kristen Ray also of Prairie City; two sons Shawn O’Hara of Salem, Oregon, Bill O’Hara of Vancouver, Washington; and four grandchildren.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Ralph and Mary O’Hara and his brother Michael O’Hara.
To light a candle in memory of Pat or offer online condolences to his family, please visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
Memorial contribution may be made in the memory of Pat, to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
