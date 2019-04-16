Patrick Lee passed away in Reno, Nevada, on Feb. 8. A memorial and celebration of life will be held on May 4 at 1 p.m. at 54778 Happy Valley Lane, Mt. Vernon, Oregon (the former Happy Valley Ranch). Meat and some sides will be provided by the family. Please come and share your stories with family and friends. Contact Kathleen if you need directions, 541-620-0378.
