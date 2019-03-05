Aug. 5, 1947 - Feb. 8, 2019
Patrick William Lee was born Aug. 5, 1947 to George P. Lee and Leslie A. Lee (Warren) in The Dalles, Oregon; he passed away Feb. 8 in Reno, Nevada.
He was raised in Fossil, Oregon until 1963. His parents moved Patrick and his siblings to Goldendale, WA where he graduated from high school in 1965.
Patrick went to Yakima Community College for a year and worked for Frank Beard. He then enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1968. While stationed at Camp Pendleton, Patrick got interested in saddle making from his great Uncle Wade Warren, a saddle maker for Visalia Saddlery, this would shape his life from here on out.
After Patrick’s service in the Marines, he returned to Oregon where he worked on several ranches, learning to braid reins and headstalls in the evenings. It was while he was working on a ranch in Mt. Vernon that he met the love of his life, Shirley Nagel; they were married on June 25, 1976.
He was given the opportunity to apprentice under Red Oster to learn the art of saddle making. Patrick would then spend the remainder of his life furthering his art with working knowledge of what a cowboy and horseman needed, also what a horse needed, and took great pride in it. Patrick rode good horses and liked to raise and train nice colts especially if they were from his beloved stud Rocky.
Patrick was a cowboy, schooled in the old cowboy ways and happiest when he was on horseback. He was a friend to many and a family man. He loved to pass his knowledge on to others, as he knew a horse would greatly appreciate the effort.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley R (Nagel) Lee of Susanville, CA; his daughter, Jennifer Lee Hickel of Vancouver, WA; granddaughter Iris Hickel; brother Robert Lee (Glenda); sisters Sandra Pitcher (Randy) and Kathleen Lee (Chuck Coffman); nieces and nephew Deena Pitcher, JaiDee Taruscio (B.J.), Carrie Markham (Ryan), Cady Lee, Brian Lee; and several great nephews and niece.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
— Paid for by the family of Patrick Lee.
