Pearl Shearer, a long time resident of Long Creek, passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, 2019. She was 91 years old.
Pearl was born July 29, 1928, in Sheridan, Wyoming, to Verna Perry and Chris Neff. She was the oldest of three children.
Pearl led a very active life and was full of life. She enjoyed working in her yard and always wanted it to look nice. She loved music and loved to dance. Before her eyesight started to fail, she enjoyed reading and watching TV. She liked football and the Seattle Seahawks.
Pearl loved to watch her two great-grandsons play high school basketball; she was quite a cheerleader for them and rarely ever missed a game. She worked at various businesses is Long Creek but mostly at the Mountain Inn. Pearl is survived by her grandson Glenn Moodenbaugh and wife, Danna; her daughter Carolyn Nelson; a granddaughter Jerry Nodine; a daughter-in-law Gracie Crump; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Clarence (Buster) Shearer; her son Eugene Crump; one daughter Chrissy Crump; one brother Butch; and one grandson Eugene Crump Jr.
No services will be held upon request of the deceased.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.