Peter William Ryder, 88, of John Day passed away June 23 at Blue Mountain Care Center. A funeral service was held on Saturday, June 29, at Driskill Memorial Chapel in John Day with Pastor Terence Crabb of the Victory Baptist Church in Canyon City officiating.
Peter was born on April 28, 1931, in Granite, Oregon, to William and Nancy (Walker) Ryder. He attended Sumpter Elementary and Grant Union High School. Peter worked as a millworker and security guard for Hudspeth for 31 years.
On July 2, 1955, he married Gayle Darleen McCall in Eugene, Oregon, and together they had four children. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gold panning, going to church, CB Club, Sportsman Club, woodcutting and pickling cucumbers. He was a member of the Victory Baptist Church and senior center.
He is survived by his sons, Eric Ryder of Spring Creek, Nevada, Mitchell Ryder of Nampa, Idaho, and Corbett Ryder of Terrebonne, Oregon. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nancy and William Ryder; his wife, Gayle Ryder; and his daughter, Loretta Ryder.
To offer online condolences to his family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
