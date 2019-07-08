March 17, 1955 — Oct. 8, 2018
Philip Michael “Mike” Murphy was born March 17, 1955, at Blue Mountain Hospital in Prairie City, Oregon.
He attended Bates and Monument schools. After graduating from high school, Mike went to work in Milton-Freewater for Carroll Adams Tractor Company where he helped design and build equipment. He received a degree in mechanics from OIT in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Mike spent most of his life managing and working on forms and ranches, selling real estate and operating heavy equipment.
Mike married Shelley Whale March 15, 1980. They were married for 30 years. Mike adored his children, daughter Amanda and son Shane, and his granddaughter Ashton. He was passionate about gold mining and cars, especially his ‘55 Chevy pickup that he entered in every car show he was able to attend. He enjoyed collecting and shooting guns, and he loved the Lord.
Philip Michael Murphy is survived by his ex-wife Shelley, daughter Amanda (Walker), son Shane, brother Monte Murphy (Cheryl), sister Peggy Murphy (Glen Johnston), sister Trish Montgomery (Mike), nieces and nephews Keith Brown, Michael Crothers, Brianna Murphy-Johnston, Caleb and Emma Montgomery and granddaughter Ashton.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Jean Murphy.
A celebration of Mike’s life will be announced at a later date.
