Phillip Michael Hatcher (Mike as he was called by his friends and family) was born on September 1st, 1955 in Yreka California. He joined his parents Richard and Nellie (McCanna) Hatcher and his big sister Karen. Due to his father's work, the family moved to several different states. In 1974, Mike and his dad moved to Prairie City Oregon to work in the woods. Mike started as a choker setter and then as time went on, he discovered something that he loved and became very good at, being a timber feller. Being a great feller was one of many things Mike was good at. Mike has had several passions that he loved to do. He could take a spray can of paint (or rattle cans as he called them) and paint cars to perfection. Mike painted a lot of cars for people that way, not to mention his own.
When Mike saw an old car, he saw what he could make it into with a new engine and a paint job. When he wasn't working on something, he was out fishing or hunting. One of his favorite places to fish was the Trout Farm, that was where he taught his children to fish. Mike had a big personality and a great sense of humor, usually resulting in a crazy story or a quick joke, which he was full of. From 1974 until his passing Prairie City was his home.
Mike married Mary Kimball in Prairie City Oregon on June 1st, 1977. They had 2 girls April and Dixie. Mike went on to marry Dana DeRosier in Winnemucca Nevada on May 25th, 1991. They had 2 more children, a boy, and a girl.
Jake and Sarah. Mike went on to marry Tammy Nelson in Grant County Oregon on May 20th, 2004. Tammy had a daughter before their marriage, Karissa. Mike would also add her to his list of children.
Mike passed away peacefully on October 31st, 2021 at St. Charles Hospital in Bend Oregon from complications of Covid.
Mike is survived by his wife Tammy, sister Karen and her children, Marie (and family), Will, and Frank. Mike's children, April Stephens (Wally), Dixie Booker (Chris), Jake DeRosier (Shellie), Sarah DeRosier (Robert), and Karissa Richardson. All of his beautiful grandchildren, Sophia, Sierra, Robyn, Killian, Angus, Brogan, Thorin, Aeralynn, Rylan, Scotty, Camron, Bryson, Ashton, Bradlee, Eros, and Niki. Mike is also survived by his first wife Mary and many other wonderful people who were blessed to call him their friend and family, especially Brian Combs.
Mike joins his parents, grandparents, brother-in-law Frank and his ex-wife Dana in Heaven.
A celebration of life will be determined at a later day and time.
Mike will be sorely missed and was greatly loved. Paid for by the family of Mike Hatcher.
