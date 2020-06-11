July 25, 1937 - June 4, 2020
Phillis (Hammond) Fergurson passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 4, 2020. She was born July 25, 1937, to Phillip Hammond and Katherine (Katie) Dickenson Hammond. She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Fergurson, and her eldest son, Calvin Chitwood. Phillis was married to John when she was 24 and would have been married 59 years on June 10, 2020. She is survived by three children, six grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
