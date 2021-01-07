March 22, 1939 – Jan. 3, 2021
Ralph Peter Metcalf, age 81, a longtime resident of Dayville, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 3, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 9, 2021, at 12 noon in the Dayville Community Hall.
Ralph was born on March 22, 1939, in Portland, Oregon, to Ralph Merton Metcalf and Virginia Bell Dhooghe Metcalf. He was a longtime log truck driver and mechanic and retired from Metcalf Logging in 2015.
Ralph married Merle Jane Green Metcalf on Oct. 18, 1960, in Reno, Nevada. Ralph and Merle had four children, three sons and one daughter.
Ralph was an avid supporter of local youth sports, rock collecting and reader. He was known for his sense of humor, always giving everyone a hard time with his wit, followed by his great smile. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Ralph was proceeded in death by his parents, Ralph and Virginia, and his sister, Joan Simmons.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Merle Metcalf of Dayville, Oregon; his brother Raymond (Ralene) Metcalf of Loomis, California; his sons Fritz (Kathy) Metcalf of Cottonwood, California, Adam (Shelley) Metcalf of Anderson, California, and Lee (Dana) Metcalf of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; and daughter Patti (Randy) Kimball of Dayville, Oregon; as well as 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dayville Community Church through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To offer online condolences to Ralph’s family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
