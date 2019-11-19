Richard Courchesne of Long Creek passed away in Bend on Nov. 13.
He was born May 3, 1946, in Berkeley, California, the third of five sons of William and Gail Courchesne. He graduated from El Cerrito High School.
In his youth, he was active in his church, sports, Boy Scouts and DeMolay. After high school, he attended the University of California, Berkeley, receiving a degree in social welfare.
He worked as a probation officer for Alameda County for 20 years. There he met Beverly Bouillez and they married in 1978. They lived on a small ranch in Vacaville, California, until 1987, when shortly after the birth of their two daughters; they purchased their ranch in Long Creek.
While ranching, he also drove school bus for Long Creek School and later became an activity’s bus driver for Grant Union High School and greatly enjoyed his trips around the state. He was a member of the Elks, Masons and the Grant County Stockgrowers Association.
Richard never hesitated to lend a hand to friends or family. He was a true people person. Richard was always smiling and waving at friends and strangers alike. He took great joy in his involvement and support of school activities, tending to his ranch and animals, and spending time with his two young granddaughters. His bright and infectious smile will undoubtedly be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly, daughters Danielle (Lee Kramer) and Amanda, granddaughters Rylie and Hannah, brothers Alfred, Gaylord, Eric and Bill and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at the Long Creek Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. Dinner will follow at the church’s Friendship Hall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.