Jan. 12, 1925 — Nov. 29, 2019
Richard “Dick” G. Ray passed away on Nov. 29, 2019, in John Day. Oregon. Dick was born on Jan. 12, 1925, in Myrtle Point, Oregon, to Maurice and Jessie (Norton) Ray. He was the youngest of four boys. When he was 15 years old, he started driving a log truck for his father. After graduating from Coquille High School, he joined the Navy. Dock was at the Sub Base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and later in New London, Connecticut. The submarines he had been on were the USS Skipjack SS 184 and the USS Seadragon SS 194.
Dick’s parents had bought a ranch in Eastern Oregon, located between John Day and Prairie City. After the Navy, he decided to work for his father. When Maurice died in 1962, Dick took over running the ranch. Dick finally figured out the marriage thing on the third try and married Evelyn Wells in 1979. They traveled to Hawaii for the 50th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor bombing. Dick was able to go on an honor flight for World War II veterans for four days to Washington, D.C.
Dick was always busy and loved sports. He enjoyed trap shooting and golf. Dick was a member of WWII Sub Vets, Oregon Loggers, past exalted ruler of Elks Lodge No. 1824, a Mason and a Shriner.
Evelyn proceeded Dick in death on Oct. 21, 2019. Between the two, there were six children, 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Dick enjoyed his morning coffee group at The Outpost. He loved teasing the wonderful staff at Valley View and passing out candy kisses. Services are planned June 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Fox Cemetery.
Dick’s wishes were that in lieu if flowers donations can be made to Grant Country Jr. Golf, 620 SE Hillcrest Road, John Day, OR 97845.
