Richard Craven of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away at the age of 88 on Nov. 23 in the care of Guardian Angel Homes in Post Falls, Idaho. Born on Aug. 5, 1933, in Goldendale, Washington, Richard was one of five children Samuel G. Craven and Opal Nickerson Craven would have.
Richard graduated in 1951 from John Day High School in Oregon. He then enlisted in the Coast Guard the next October. While in the service, he trained at the Coast Guard Training Station for radio operation. He earned a National Defense Service Medal for his commitment and dedication to his county. Richard served just under four years, before being honorably discharged.
Richard married Flora Gae DeForest on Dec. 7, 1953, in North Bend, Oregon. Together they had three wonderful sons: Stephen, Larry and Timothy.
Richard was hardworking, a master gardener and member of the Oregon Rhododendron Society. He was instrumental in creating the Wonder Bread delivery routes for Lincoln City/Oregon Coast. He was very creative and had a talent for building violins, dulcimers, mandolins. Richard had an inquisitive mind and loved to study his family ancestry and genealogy.
Richard is survived by his spouse, Flora G. Craven, and his three sons, Stephen P. (Lorraine Turner) Craven of Idaho, Larry D. (Monica Dawson) Craven of Montana, and Timothy W. (Wendy Miller) Craven of Washington, as well as his sister, Judy (Craven) Hudson of John Day, Oregon, and his five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Richard is preceded in death by his father,Samuel G. Craven; mother, Opal Craven; two brothers, Allen and Samuel Craven; and his sister Connie (Craven) Beil.
