Dec. 10, 1961 – July 8, 2021
Rick David Runninghawk, of Prairie City, Oregon, succumbed to a long-term illness Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the age of 59.
Rick was born Dec. 10, 1961, in Baker City, Oregon, to Melvin Ernest Newton and the late Delores Ann (nee Trujillo) Goddard.
Rick enlisted in the Army in 1988 and was subsequently qualified as an AH-64 “Apache” pilot. He deployed in support of Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. Rick would eventually earn two Air Medals, one with “V” device, and a Bronze Star. He retired from active service in 2012.
Rick returned to Oregon, eventually moving to Prairie City, where he worked as the manager at Prairie Hardware and Gifts and as a volunteer firefighter.
He displayed wondrous generosity to those with whom he was close. He also loved the outdoors, excelling at fishing and hunting, and was musically gifted. At the very end, he was provided daily companionship by his beloved dog, Breezy the Doberman.
He leaves behind four children and their families: his eldest son, Ricky Logan Newton, of Bend, Oregon; his eldest daughter, Mallory Alexandra (nee Newton) Corcoran, of Sisters, Oregon; his youngest daughter, Jesse S. Newton, of Redmond, Oregon; and his adopted daughter, Ryann R. Runninghawk, of Lebanon, Oregon.
Additionally, he leaves behind his father, Melvin Ernest, and stepmother, Norma Viree (nee Green) Newton, of Albany, Oregon.
Also still living are his siblings: brother, Randall Dean Newton, and sister-in-law, Annamarie LaPorte, of Whispering Pines, North Carolina; and sister, Crystal Ann (nee Newton) Knuths, and brother-in-law, Dennis L. Knuths, of Shedd, Oregon.
He also has numerous cherished grandchildren and other relatives who mourn his sudden and unexpected passing.
A celebration of life service will be planned at a future date. To offer online condolences to Rick’s family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
