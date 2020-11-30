Dec. 29, 1930 – Nov. 26, 2020
Rita May Meyer, 89, passed away Nov. 26, 2020, at her residence with her loved ones by her side. A private family graveside service will be held at the Canyon City Cemetery with a memorial for the public to be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to Blue Mountain Hospice, Grant County Food Bank or the American Alzheimer’s Association through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To plant a tree in memory of Rita Meyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.