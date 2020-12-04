Rita Meyer

Dec. 29, 1930 - Nov. 26, 2020
Rita (Howard) Meyer, age 89, was a beloved wife, mother, and Grandmother. She passed away on November 26, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side. A private family graveside service will be held at the Canyon City Cemetery, with a memorial service for the public to be announced at a later date.
She was born Rita May Howard on December 29, 1930, at a midwife's house in Stanley County, South Dakota. During the Great Depression, her family moved frequently and lived for several years in a sod house near Wanblee, South Dakota. She graduated from high school in Huron, South Dakota, where she met Alfred (Al) Meyer in choir class. The two were married in Huron in February 1951 and remained together until his death in 2006.
Rita worked at Hughes Aircraft in Venice Beach, California, while her husband Al was serving in the Navy during the Korean War. She also worked at the Oregon State University Controller's office and then at a Chiropractor's office until her first son's birth.
During her husband's career with the U.S. Forest Service, the Meyer's lived in various towns in Oregon, including Corvallis, La Grande, Enterprise, Unity, Joseph, and John Day, where she lived since 1971. She was an avid piano player and spent many years teaching and playing the piano at the Nazarene Church. She loved to sing and was a wonderful cook.
She is survived by her son David (Hope) Meyer of John Day, Oregon; daughter, Susan (Michael) Brannon (Michael) of Portland, Oregon, and grandchildren, Trianna Brannon and Michael Brannon Jr.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred, her son, Nathan, and her parents, Guy G. Howard and Esther T. Thorne of Huron, South Dakota; siblings, Vernita, Margaret, Barbara, James, and Bernard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grant County Food Bank through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To leave an online condolence for Rita's family, please visit www.driskillmemorialchapel.com.
—Paid for by the family of Rita Meyer.
