Robert "Bob" Clyde Stewart went home to be with his parents on Dec. 13, 2020. Bob was the second of four sons born to Mabel Thwaite Stewart Holt and Donald Lee Stewart on March 26, 1939, in Forest Grove, Oregon. They moved to Redmond, Oregon, in his early years where he and his brothers grew up, hunting and fishing. Bob loved working on mechanical things, and his first car was an old Model T. He was pressed into service working on his father's log truck. Bob attended and graduated from Redmond High School. He joined the Marine Corps, serving one tour, working on and operating heavy equipment. He lived by the motto, “Once a Marine always a Marine.” Returning back to Oregon after being in the service, Bob moved to John Day where he met another fellow Marine and lifelong friend Dave Traylor. Bob worked for Edward Hines in John Day and Seneca. He always loved the Bear Valley area and eventually bought his patch of heaven up there. Bob left Grant County for a couple of years after the mill closed and worked in Othello, Washington, where he met his friend and cousin Jerry. He moved to Portland briefly in the '80s and worked at Ken R Humke, a parts supplier. Bob was always traveling back to his love Grant County, usually during 62 Days as Bob was a member of the Whiskey Gulch Gang. He was a black powder shooter, and loved to just shoot anything. No doubt those skills were honed in the high desert of Deschutes County when he and his brothers would hunt jack rabbits and deer, and in the Marine Corps, as everyone’s primary job was infantry. Being an avid tinkerer, Bob worked on motorcycles, cars, trucks and anything mechanical. One of Bob’s final jobs was working at Napa in John Day, where you would always meet a happy face and a good razing. His last project was restoring a vintage Orient car for the Grant County Historical Museum. Bob loved looking at maps, he had two projects he was always looking at the routes of The Dalles-Canyon City Military Road and the Yreka Trail, both of which came into Grant County. Bob is survived by his three brothers and sisters-in-law:Tom (Jan), Lowell (Stevie) and Craig (Martha), and by many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
He will be remembered as a loved uncle, cousin, brother and friend.
—Paid for by the family of Bob Stewart.
