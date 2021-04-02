Nov. 8, 1933 – March 18, 2021
Robert "Bob" J. Hendriksen, 87, a resident of Baker City, Oregon, died March 18, 2021, at his home in Baker City.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Baker City, for Bob and his wife, Nita, who died April 28, 2017. The Rev. Suresh Kumar Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, Baker City, will officiate at the services.
Bob was born Nov. 8, 1933, a son of George and Bertha (Patteeuw) Hendriksen in Nebraska. He worked many years in the lumber industry and is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Nita.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory may direct them to cancer research. This maybe done through the Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave condolences, visit colestributecenter.com.
