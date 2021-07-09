Robert 'Bob' Stanbro

Robert Stanbro, age 83, of Prairie City passed away on June 23, 2021, at Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day surrounded by his family. At his request, there will be no services. At a later date, the family will have a private scattering of his ashes in his favorite places.
Bob was born to Evert and Francis (Sevey) Stanbro in Prairie City, Oregon. In 1958, he married Rosita White in Winnemucca, Nevada. They were blessed with 63 years of marriage and two daughters, Debbie and Diane Stanbro, plus one grandson Logan Bagett.
Bob was a third-generation rancher in Prairie City and Logan Valley, where he loved the cowboy way of life. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends doing fun, adventurous activities at their beloved Logan Valley Ranch. He also lived as a snowbird in the winter months with Rosita during his retirement years in sunny, warm Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Evert and Francis Stanbro; and half-sister, Stacy Stanbro Denton.
