Robert Burl McCumber, age 74, of Mt. Vernon passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at his residence. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Moon Creek Cemetery, west of Mt. Vernon. Full military honors will be provided in respect and appreciation for his 34 years of service to the country. Friends will be invited to join the family for a reception following the ceremony. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project through Driskill Memorial Chapel at 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. To offer online condolences to his family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
