Jan. 13, 1945 - Feb. 18, 2019
Robert Dean Burnett, age 74, of Winston, Oregon passed away on Monday, Feb. 18. Bob was born in Lewiston, Idaho to parents Clarence and Hazel (Allen) Burnett on Jan. 13, 1945. Robert was raised in Clarkston, Washington and went to school there. As a young teenager, he worked on various large wheat farms in the area, driving caterpillar – plowing fields. He moved to Portland in the early 1960's working in truck stops, mechanic work, service and parking over the road trucks; he loved trucks.
Bob married his first wife while living in Portland and they eventually moved to Tualatin, Oregon and he accepted the position of Superintendent of Public Works being the first to hold this position. He also joined the volunteer fire department becoming Assistant Fire Chief, and dressed as Santa Claus for a few years. After only about a year, Bob had the opportunity to partner up with a new company, who would be selling, erecting, or relocating water reservoir tanks, as their Construction Coordinator. His job was to supply the company with the technical background to purchase and market said tanks. The company had several offices in California and one in Houston, Texas. Traveling was extensive nation wide and Bob decided he needed to do it better and faster so he learned to fly. The company had several airplanes and Bob logged over 5000 hours during his lifetime. Bob left the tank company and started his business welding and fabricating in Tualatin. When the timber industry declined, he entered into installing milling equipment in the gold and silver mines in Nevada, Wyoming, and Colorado. He and his family moved to Mt. Vernon, Oregon in the early 1980's where Bob continued with his welding and fabricating business. He worked for the Grant County Sheriff's Dept. as a reserve deputy, and had held cards from Wasco and Clackamas counties.
Bob contracted another installation of mining equipment with J.R. Simplot in Wyoming, and, in 1984, married his wife Boots and they moved to John Day, Oregon when the job was finished. Bob was owner/operator of Blue Mt. Ranchers Supply and B & H Trucking in John Day. The economy and health forced relocation to Klamath Falls, Oregon in 1998 where Bob worked as a General Contractor doing property maintenance for his sister, Kathie, and various private and commercial accounts. He had been a president of Edgeta Antique Tractor Club, and acting president of Klamath Rental Association. He was also a 32-year member of the John Day Elks Lodge. He enjoyed many hobbies including flying, hunting, fishing and all things outdoors. In 2017, Bob and his wife moved to Winston, Oregon to leave the snow and cold behind.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Hazel; and sisters Margie and Judy. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Boots; son, Robert (Brandi) of Bend; daughter, Joan, of Portland; step-sons, Dan Howard of Roseburg, and Ron Howard of Klamath Falls; grandchildren and great-grandchildren living in OR, WA, MO; brother, David of Boston, MA; sisters Sue of S. CA, and Betty of WA, and Kathie (Rob) Davis Klamath Falls; brother Kenny of FL; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bob always had a smile on his face and was so positive about life and always was more than willing to lend a helping hand. Bob had been on dialysis the past 6 years, traveled with his power chair, visiting, shopping, or working, and wanted a new chair with tracks on it; he could go anywhere then. He had many, many friends and cherished them all. He will be greatly missed. Those wishing can donate to the charity of their choice in Bob's memory. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the Life Community Church in Klamath Falls, Oregon on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. There will be a potluck to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Taylor's Family Mortuary in Winston, Oregon (541) 679-6983.
—Paid for by the family of Robert Dean Burnett.
