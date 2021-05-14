Robert Douglas Blakeslee

March 5, 1937 – May 10, 2021
Robert (Bob) Blakeslee of Monument, Oregon, passed away the evening of May 10 with his family at his side.
Bob was born in Livingston, Montana, March 5, 1937, to proud parents Donald and Edith (Foddness) Blakeslee. He joined an older sister, Suzanne. They lived on the family ranch at the base of Emigrant Peak on Six Mile Creek in the Paradise Valley, Montana. He was a graduate of Park County High School in Livingston, and afterward he joined the Army Reserves and served for two years.
On June 7, 1958, he married Linda Burnett. They raised three children, Charlie, Debbie and Larry, on the family ranch, and in 1975, they moved their family to a ranch on Rudio Creek in Kimberly, Oregon. In 1982, they moved to Long Creek where he started his carpentry business building beautiful log homes and later retired in Monument, Oregon, where he spent his remaining years.
Bob's first love in life was fly fishing. He was a master at the barbecue and an avid outdoorsman. He had a warm smile and a twinkle in his eye; he was well known for his sense of humor. He was an active member of his community, serving on the school board and as a member of the Elks Club for over 20 years, as well as the chairman of the Monument Senior Center.
Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda; his children, Charles Blakeslee, Deborah (John) Cole and Lawrence (Bonnie) Blakeslee; and his sister Suzanne (Jim) Girdler; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and father and his grandson, Seth Logan Blakeslee.
A small private family service will be held at a later date.
