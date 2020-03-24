Robert Guy Cummings, age 97, passed away on March 9, 2020, at his residence at Meadowbrook Place. A memorial service will be held on April 25, 2020, at the Harvest Church in Baker City.
Robert was born on Jan. 24, 1923, in Mt. Vernon, Oregon, to William Otis and Gertrude (Hall) Cummings. He attended high school in Mt. Vernon and went on to serve for 2 ½ years in the United States Navy as a machinist’s mate. He worked for Carnation Can for 22 years until his retirement. On February 29, 1980, Robert married Marilyn Jean Cameron in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Robert enjoyed carpentry, gardening and reading. He always had a beautiful yard and a tremendous vegetable garden. He made sure to share the produce with his family and friends each year. He was a member of the Harvest Church, Oregon Boiler Makers Union, Full Gospel Businessmen’s Association and the Oregon Retail Association.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Cummings of Baker City, Oregon; stepson, Dan (Linda) Shelton of Baker City, Oregon; stepson, Perry Shelton of Baker City and Florida; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Gertrude Cummings; siblings, Eva, Harlan, Eulala, Otis and Harry; and his son, David Cummings.
In lieu of flowers and/or cards, memorial contributions in memory of Robert can be made to the Harvest Church through Coles Tribute Center at 1950 Place Street, Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle in memory of Robert, or to leave a condolence for the family, visit colestributecenter.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.