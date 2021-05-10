Sept. 23, 1951 – May 7, 2021
Robert Kenneth Warren passed away peacefully on May 7, 2021, at the age of 69.
No services are planned at this time.
Bob was born on Sept. 23, 1951, in Lebanon, Oregon, to Cecil and Mildred Warren and was raised in Sweet Home, Oregon, where he graduated from Sweet Home High School.
He started driving his dad’s log truck at age 15, bought his own log truck at 18 and was in the logging business for 30-plus years. He moved to John Day in 1972, where he met his wife and raised three children.
Bob was preceded in death by his mom and dad.
Bob is survived by his wife, Joni, who was the love of his life. They were married for 46 years.
He also leaves behind Charles (Pam) Warren of Roseburg, Oregon; Angela Burgett (James) of Moro, Oregon; Christopher Warren of Roseburg, Oregon; five grandkids (Cohen, Faith, Hayden, Joni and Eli); and three siblings (Gary, Pauline and Dennis).
Memorial contributions can be made to the Blue Mountain Hospice through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.