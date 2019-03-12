Robert Lee Boethin, 93, of John Day, Oregon passed away at his residence on Nov. 4, 2018. A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Canyon City Cemetery in Canyon City. Following the service, friends are invited to join the family for a reception at the John Day Elks Lodge. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
