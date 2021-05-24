Robert Lee Butler, age 91, passed away Jan. 14, 2021, at his home in Baker City with family by his side. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, at Moon Creek Cemetery in Mt. Vernon, Oregon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Program or to the American Heart Association through Gray’s West & Company Pioneer Chapel at 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave online condolences for the family, visit grayswestco.com.
