Dec. 22, 1935 – Sept. 17, 2020
Robert (Bob) Lee Kerr, 84, of Canyon City passed away on Sept. 17, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Grant County Fairgrounds. Family and friends are welcome to join, potluck to follow.
Bob was born on Dec. 22, 1935, in Santa Rosa, California. He married Judy (Horton) Kerr in Anchorage, Alaska, on Feb. 1, 1986, moving to Canyon City, Oregon, in 1990. Bob was a well-known gunsmith and custom stock maker with over 60 years’ experience. He was also a Shriner and a life member of the NRA.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; son Steve Kerr of Sacramento, California; daughters, Sherrie Stone of Eagle, Idaho, Becky Stonerod-Pereira and Kimberly Phillipp of Roseburg, Oregon, and Jodi Cornwall of John Day, Oregon; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital Travel Fund through Driskill Memorial Chapel at 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
