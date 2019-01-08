Aug. 15, 1943 — Dec. 16, 2018
Robert Lane Watson, 75, of Baker City, Oregon, passed away at his residence in Settler’s Park Assisted Living Community on Dec. 16. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 5, at 11 a.m. in the United Methodist Church, 1919 Second St., Baker City. Private inurnment will be held in the Prairie City Cemetery at a later date. A reception will follow the service at the church.
Robert was born on Aug. 15, 1943, in Prairie City, Oregon, to Robert and Loretta (Bradford) Watson. Robert worked as a ranch/farm hand for the Henry Ricco Ranch, a green chain/firefighter for Ellingson Lumber, track laborer, maintenance of way for the Union Pacific Railroad, RV mechanic for Fred’s Travelrama, a tanker laborer for the Gunderson Brothers at the Portland shipyards and as a manufacturer for Joey Bed.
He is survived by his sister Beverly McKinnis (Maurice) of Baker City; nephews Glenn McKinnis of Baker City and Ron McKinnis (Jennifer) of Hermiston, Oregon; nieces Cheryl Clow (Mike) of Portland, Oregon, and Teresa Millwood (Jamie) of Baker City; cousins Roxie Lissman (Hank) of John Day, Oregon, Loleta Grace (Dick) of Veneta, Oregon, Dan Hammond (Anna) Prineville, Oregon, Penny Estrada of Prairie City, Candy Makela of Phoenix, Arizona, and Patty Bradford of Baker City; great-niece Alex Murphy (Justin) and family of Hermiston, Oregon; great-nephew Ryan Mckinnis (Michelle) and family of Rosharon, Texas; special friends Bill Campbell and Jerry Don Campbell; and godson David Lyles (Kelly) of Baker City, Oregon.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions may direct them to Heart ‘N’ Home Hospice or Best Friends; this may be done through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle for Robert or to leave a condolence for his family, visit colestributecenter.com.
