Roberta Bennett of Kelso, Washington, passed away at her home on Nov. 26, 2019.
Roberta was one of five children born to Edwin Rieger Sr. and Mary Lulay Rieger on April 18, 1931. Roberta was born one minute before her twin Robert Rieger.
Roberta attended Shelburn grade school and Stayton High School and later in life earned her GED.
Roberta married her high school sweetheart Paul Bennett on July 9, 1947.
Roberta loved to dote on her family and she liked to cook, read, paint, garden and sew. She was a volunteer for 10 years as an EMT for the Long Creek Ambulance, and she also volunteered at the Long Creek school teaching water color, drawing, charcoal and acrylic painting. Roberta worked as a bookkeeper for Elmer Bennett Trucking. She also took care of many ill residents of Long Creek. After 40 years in Long Creek and unable to care for the big house and the need for more medical care, they moved to Dayton, Oregon, then later to Kelso, Washington.
Roberta is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Bennett, and her twin brother, Robert Rieger.
Survivors include her brother Edwin (Sadie) Rieger of Roseburg, Oregon, Joyce Finegan of Dallas, Oregon, Joan Bethel of Turner, Oregon; her children Jack (Judy) Bennett of Dayton, Oregon, Gail (Larry) Mennenga of Carlton, Oregon, Elmer (Jan) Bennett of La Grande, Oregon, and Dixie (Craig) Shartner of Vancouver, Washington; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and a special friend Ruth Smith of Dale, Oregon.
Graveside services will be held in the late spring to early summer at Long Creek, Oregon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.