Nov. 28, 1934 – May 20, 2020
Robin Dahl, age 85, of John Day, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, May 20th, at Valley View Assisted Living with her family by her side.
Robin was born the second of two daughters to Nick and Marie Early in Billings, Montana on November 28th, 1934. Robin married Robert “Mac” McGuire in 1958 and together they had five children. They lived in several Montana cities as Mac began his teaching career and moved to John Day, Oregon in 1967. Mac accepted a teaching position at Grant Union High School and Robin worked as a secretary at Humbolt Elementary.
Robin married Denny Dahl in 1983 and together they owned Denny Dahl Realty in John Day. She volunteered for numerous organizations in Grant County, Bend, and Sunriver. She advocated for organ donors after her oldest son, Rick, required a transplant. She devoted several years of her life caring for Rick before he passed away in 2015.
Robin loved to travel. Some of the places she visited were Paris, France; St. Andrews, Scotland; The Panama Canal, and Alaska. She was an accomplished pianist and she loved classical music and opera. A trip to hear The Three Tenors in Las Vegas was a once in a lifetime opportunity she treasured.
Robin is survived by her daughters Kathy Stinnett (Frank); Laura Stinnett (Charlie), both of John Day; and Dr. Karin Pappadakis (Steven), of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and her son Steve McGuire (Sherri) also of John Day. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Lavon, her former husband Robert “Mac” McGuire, and their son Rick.
For the past eight years Robin lived at Valley View Assisted Living where she loved the view of the mountains from her room.
Robin’s family would like to thank the staff at Valley View Assisted Living, Dr. Zach Bailey and staff at Strawberry Mountain Clinic, the staff at Blue Mountain Hospital, and Blue Mountain Hospice, for the compassion and care shown to their mother.
For those wishing to make a donation in Robin’s memory, the family suggests Hope for Paws of Grant County, http://www.hope4pawsgrantcounty.com/our-mission.html, as Robin was an avid animal lover. A private family service is planned. Online condolences may be shared at https://www.driskillmemorialchapel.com/.
