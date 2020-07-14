Feb. 17, 1965 — July 7, 2020
Rocky Lee Maley, son of Jerry and Kathryn Maley, passed away on July 7, 2020. He was born in Redmond, Oregon, Feb. 17, 1965. He attended several schools in Grant County. At Prairie City High School, he excelled in football and FFA, receiving many awards and graduating in 1984. After his graduation he went to work on ranches around Eastern Oregon. Nov. 24, 1988, Rocky had a daughter, Abi Christensen.
In September of 1988 Rocky met his wife-to-be, Deanna. Rocky and Deanna married Jan. 26, 1990, and had their first boy, Cole James Maley, on Aug. 3, 1990. After Cole was born, Deanna, Rocky and Cole moved about the Northwest briefly before finding themselves back at the Crown Ranch. Their daughter, CheyAnne Marie Maley, was born Aug. 2, 1995, and son, Dillon Lee Maley, was born Nov.29, 1998, both in John Day.
Rocky continued to ranch and log, raising his kids within that life. In 2002 Rocky was injured in a logging accident. Following his accident, he found various hobbies to cope with bouts of depression. Rocky was a talented man with everything he did. He was a lover of animals, hunting, fishing and a new adventure. In 2014 Rocky moved to Fox to work for Jackie Johns where he worked until his passing.
Rocky is survived by his wife, Deanna Maley; his children, Abi Christensen (Robbie), Cole Maley, CheyAnne Myers (Corey) and Dillon Maley; his father, Jerry Maley; and his sister, Tammy Maley.
Rocky is proceeded in death by his mother, Katheryn Etta Maley; aunts Mary Boyer, Sandy Weissenfluh and Sarah Maley; and cousin, Andy Boyer.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 18, 202,0 at the Fox Valley Cemetery at 11 a.m. with a dinner to follow at a private residence.
