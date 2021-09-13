Aug. 2, 1933 – Sept. 7, 2021
Rodney Gary Potter, beloved father and husband, was born Aug. 2, 1933, in Ione, Washington, to Ray Potter and Esther (Applegate) Potter. Rodney resided in Mt. Vernon with his beloved wife, Sharon Thomas Potter, in their home overlooking the beautiful Eastern Oregon mountains. He is survived by his four children, Marc Potter, Paul Potter, Steve Potter and Sheila (Potter) Blacketer. He was accepted into the arms his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 7, 2021. LaFollette’s Chapel was in charge of funeral arrangements.
