Oct. 3, 1938 – Feb. 25, 2021
Roger Verne Ashmead, 82, of Condon, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Bend, Oregon. There will be no public services at this time. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit whisperingpinesfuneralhome.com.
Roger was born in Pendleton, Oregon, on Oct. 3, 1938, to Kenneth William and Doris Irene (Wilhelm) Ashmead. He was raised in Fossil, Oregon, attending grade school and graduating from Wheeler County High School. After school Roger served in the United States Army.
He met Peggy Lou Miller and married her on June 20, 1964. They raised four children in the Fossil and Condon area.
Roger enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching old westerns and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sara Irene Shaw; his parents, Kenneth and Doris Ashmead; and two sisters, Ardeth Ashmead and Phyllis Cook.
Roger is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Peggy Ashmead; two daughters, Lora Wright and Sherry Woody; and one son Bill Ashmead; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made in Roger’s name to St. Charles Heart and Lung Center through Whispering Pines Funeral Home, 3168 NE Third St., Prineville OR 97754, 541-416-9733.
Whispering Pines Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
