On Tuesday, Dec. 29, heaven gained another soul. Ron Bright passed away in Boise, Idaho. He was 72.
Survivors include his wife, Carol; daughters Ronda (Justin) Huff, Tanya (Steve) Balyeat and Cassie Bright; sisters MaryAnn Walker and Linda (Clyde) Kight; and brother Ray Burn. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Chester and Ruby Bright, and sister Gayron.
He served in the Army from 1966-1969. Ron and Carol met and married in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1969.
Ron was a mechanic by trade, but could fix anything. He took great pride in bringing machinery back to life. He had many friends he loved to chat with. He will be greatly missed.
No services are planned.
