Aug. 7, 1949 — June 26, 2019
On June 26 Ronald D. Larkin passed away at the age of 69.
Ronald “Ronny” was the 10th of 14 children born on Aug. 7, 1949, to parents John and Helen Larkin in Prineville, Oregon. He graduated from Dayville High School in 1967. He married Vickie Fluery in 1972. They resided in John Day where they raised their three children. Ronny was employed in the logging industry as a skidder operator over the course of 35 years.
Ronny had a passion for the outdoors including hunting, fishing and gardening. He was loved by many for his great sense of humor and his giving nature.
Ronny is survived by sons, Kelly Larkin, Bob (Crystal) Larkin; daughter, Brandi Larkin; granddaughter, Breanna Larkin; three brothers; and seven sisters.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Clyde Holliday State Park.
