Dec. 24, 1960 — Nov. 25, 2020
Ron passed away peacefully at his home. Even though he was retired he was the state director for Dizzy Dean Baseball, enjoyed hunting, umpiring, student teaching and his grandchildren. He is survived by his parents, Maurice and Caroline Mitchell; sisters Vicki Nodine and Glenda Young; sons Bradley (Leaha) and William (Laura) Mitchell; grandchildren Bryce, Ali, Hamp and Luke; nephews Tyler (Danielle) Nodine, James (Jessica) Young and Brent (Meagan) Young; niece Tasha (Colorado) Marciel; great-nephews Wyatt and Karson Young; great-nieces Aaliyah, Shayna and HaileyAnn Marciel and Haddie Young. Services will be Dec. 5 at Welch’s Funeral Home in Starkville, Mississippi. The family will accept friends from 1-3 p.m. The family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Ronald’s name to Mississippi Dizzy Dean Scholarship Fund: mail to Mississippi Dizzy Dean Baseball & Softball, c/o Brett Frey, P.O. Box 5327, Mississippi State, MS 39762.
