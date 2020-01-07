April 19, 1934 — Dec. 19, 2019
Royel Larry Allen, age 85, passed away on Dec. 19, 2019, at Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day. A private family burial was held on Dec.23, 2019, at Canyon City Cemetery.
Royel was born on April 19, 1934, in Long Creek, Oregon, to Jesse and Sarah (Bates) Allen. On Aug. 1, 1953, he married Lorene Cole at the Methodist Church in John Day. Together they raised three children: Pete, Rod and Susie. He was self-employed as a wood worker.
Survivors include his children, Susie (Jason) Snyder, Pete (Sally) Allen and Rod (Taya) Allen; and his nephew Garry Allen. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorene Allen; parents, Jesse and Sarah Allen; granddaughter, Kimberly Allen; brothers, Gerald, Elwood and Waldo; and sister, Idelle.
Memorial contributions in memory of Royel can be made to the charity of one’s choice through Driskill Memorial Chapel at 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To offer online condolences to the family, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
