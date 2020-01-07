June 29, 1926 — Dec. 15, 2019
Rueben Weickum was born in New Leipzig, North Dakota, on June 29, 1926. He was the seventh of 10 children born to Edward and Olga Weickum. After completing eighth grade, he quit school to work on the family farm, digging wells and working on neighboring farms. He married his high school sweetheart Doris Pekas on Sept. 6, 1948, and they moved to Oregon in 1949 where he started working in the woods and hauling logs. He eventually had three trucks of his own. The family moved to John Day in 1969 where he continued to log until he retired. Rueben and Doris enjoyed their retirement fishing, gardening and a little gambling, playing cards and spending time with their family in Oregon and North Dakota.
Rueben was proceeded in death by his parents, nine siblings and Doris, his wife of 63 years. He is survived by his sons Jerry Weickum of Roseburg, Oregon, Ricky Weickum of John Day, Oregon; daughter Gaylene Shaffer of John Day, Oregon; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Rueben was known for his contagious smile, laughter, kindness, fun loving, hard working and helpful attitude. His favorite saying was “You Betcha!” He passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on Dec. 15 in Roseburg, Oregon. A celebration of life is planned at a later date.
Donations may be made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association (dementia). Rest in peace, Dad.
