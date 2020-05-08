April 10, 1936 - April 28, 2020
Ruth Elaine Smith of Dale, Oregon, was born April 10, 1936, in Lingle, Wyoming, the daughter of Ralph Oren and Mary “Ellen” (Hattan) Dillon. She passed away in Hermiston on April 28, 2020, at the age of 84.
Ruth married Lennie “Jack” Smith on Oct. 13, 1951, and on Jan. 22, 1960. She was the mother of Jeanne, Cherri, Wynell, Otis, Esther and helped raise nephew, Joseph Tuning.
Ruth lived in the Ukiah-Dale, Oregon, area since 1966. She worked for the Ukiah Forest Service as a Temporary Forest Service Technician and a Road Crew Laborer. She used a chainsaw to clean ditches and culverts. We were all proud of her ability to use a chain saw. She was still using a chain saw last summer to cut her own firewood. One of her main accomplishments was working as a sawyer at the Ukiah Mill.
Ruth loved painting, gardening (all organic) flowers, vegetables and herbs. She never sought recognition, but she loved creating and giving jean valor quilts (over 100) to service men and women. She delighted in the giving of warmth and love to everyone. Her last day of sharing with us was on April 28, 2020. We will forever miss you!
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lennie “Jack” Smith; brothers, Lawrence, Clarence and Raymond Dillon; sister, Ada Couch; great-granddaughter, Kanatha Soper; nephew, Joseph Tuning; and her special friend Roberta Bennett.
She is survived by her children, Jeanne (Steve) Munkers, Cherri Smith, Wynell (Gary) Roberts, Otis (Penny) Smith and Esther Smith; companion, John Snow; brother, Dwight Dillon; 17 grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be announced later this summer in Ukiah. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.