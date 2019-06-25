Nov. 24, 1931 — June 18, 2019
Ruth Irene Smith, 87, of John Day, Oregon, passed away on June 18 at her residence. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in John Day with Bishop Dave Archibald officiating. Graveside interment will be held immediately following the church service at Rest Lawn Cemetery in John Day.
Ruth was born on Nov. 24, 1931, in Los Angeles, California, to Hector Nivison and Ellynne Trumbull. She graduated from high school in Mt. Vernon, Oregon. On Sept. 27, 1951, she married Randel Smith in John Day. Ruth was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting, sewing, coloring and reading; she also loved genealogy and family history. She was also a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, loving to greet people as they came in the door. Ruth was proud to have served on a mission for the church.
She is survived by her children, Dixie Smith of Crescent City, California, Randy Smith of Florida, Debbie Wessley of Crescent City, California, Mindy Sue of Oklahoma, Laurel Baucum of John Day, Oregon, and Hector Smith of Washington. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Randel Smith Sr.; and her son, Randel Smith Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s hospital through Driskill Memorial Chapel at 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To leave an online condolence for Ruth, visit driskillmemorialchapel.com.
