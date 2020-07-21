Nov. 27, 1943 — July 20, 2020
Ruth (Stussi) Rodarme, 76, died July 20, 2020, in Texas.
Ruth was born Nov. 27, 1943, in Long Creek, Oregon. Her parents were John and Reta Stussi.
Ruth died sitting outside her R.V. with two Bibles in her hand and a wonderful hand-written message by her chair. The EMT that came to help Ruth was so touched by her message that he said his life will forever be changed for the good.
Ruth loved to travel. So 18 years ago God put Dan Rodarme in her life who also loves to travel and loves the Lord as much as Ruth did. They R.V., across the U.S.A. Ruth was the happiest she had ever been.
Ruth had two children, Monica and Darrin; three grandchildren, Austin, Elliot and McKenna; and one great-grandson, Reed.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her two sisters, Lola Chapman and Donna Amos.
Services will be in La Grande at a later date.
