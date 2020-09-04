Nov. 27, 1943 - July 20, 2020
On July 20, 2020, heaven gained an angel! Ruth (Stussi) Rodarme passed away peacefully at home in Big Wells, Texas, with her Bible in hand.
She was born Nov. 27, 1943, in Heppner, Oregon. Ruth grew up in Long Creek, Oregon, with her parents Johnny and Reta Stussi and her sisters Lola and Donna.
In 2002, Ruth found her lifelong partner, Dan Rodarme. She and Dan shared a faith in God as well as a love for travel and adventure. The last eight years they were fulltime RV’ers and were able to see God’s beautiful creations as well as 47 of the 50 U.S. capitols. She cherished her visits with family and friends; loved taking pictures of any and everything. Later her collection of photos magically turned into heartfelt stories in her beloved scrapbooks.
Ruth will be fondly remembered for the deliciousness that came forth from her kitchen, beautiful eyes and contagious smile.
A memorial service will be held at Damascus Road Ministries Church, 905 C Street, La Grande, Oregon, Saturday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will immediately follow.
“Mom, you and your love for life will be forever in our hearts and missed beyond measure.” — Monica and Darin
