June 19, 1979 – June 30, 2021
Ryan Keith Nichols, age 42, passed away June 30, 2021, in Canyon City, Oregon. A graveside service will be held at Fletcher Cemetery in Mt. Vernon at a later date.
Ryan was born to Keith and Starleen (Durham) Nichols in John Day, Oregon, on June 19, 1979. He attended Humbolt Elementary in his youth and spent his high school years in The Dalles, Oregon.
Ryan enjoyed automotive work of all kinds. He was a body man in Hillsboro, Oregon, for 15 years before moving back to John Day and working at First Choice Autobody. At the time of his passing, he was employed by Malheur Lumber.
Ryan enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, spending time with his friends and barbecues with his family. He also enjoyed cooking and working on vehicles. He was especially proud of his dad, Keith, and stepmother, Nancy Nichols.
Ryan was preceded in death by his mother, Starleen Nichols; and his grandfather Dan Durham.
Survivors include his father, Keith (Nancy) Nichols of Mt. Vernon, Oregon; sister, April Winters of Prineville, Oregon; aunt, Joyce Yeaman of North Carolina; and an infant daughter, Aurora Skye Nichols. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial contributions can be made to his family through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845. Contributions will be used to refurbish Ryan’s truck as a memorial to be given to his daughter in the future.
