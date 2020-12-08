Oct. 11, 1932 – Dec. 5, 2020
Samuel Alphonso Lindsey was born Oct. 11, 1932, in Grangeville, Idaho, and passed away Dec. 5, 2020. He lived in Prairie City.
Sam came to Oregon in 1944. Sam married Mona Dianne in 1984. Sam is proceeded in death by his parents, William and Bessy Lindsey; stepson Shannon Dains; and grandson David Jacob Lindsey. Samuel is survived by his wife, Mona, and several step-children, grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
