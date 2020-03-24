Sharon Joan Haynes

April 8, 1939 – March 7, 2020
Born in Portland, Oregon, to Woodrow and Vera Haynes. Sharon worked as a printer for the state of Oregon, a bus driver and finally for the Forest Service. Sharon graduated from Prairie City High School in 1958. Sharon was a rodeo queen (Prairie City Rodeo 1955), a model builder, a model train engineer, an accomplished equestrian, an animal lover (especially her dogs and cats) and a genealogist. She had a wry sense of humor and loved to tease. Sharon had a deep love of Grant County and all its special places and people. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dan Haynes. She is survived by her sister Kelli Duhamel, nephew Eric Duhamel, niece Jamie Duhamel, nephew Cory Haynes and many very special cousins and friends. Sharon, thanks for adding your threads to our tapestry.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.