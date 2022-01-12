Shawn Dale Nebeker passed away in Phoenix, AZ December 28, 2021, due to complications following COVID-19. He was 54.
Shawn was born on September 6, 1967, in Burley, Idaho to his parents, John Dale and Bertha (Moore) Nebeker. He graduated from Thurston High School, Springfield Oregon in 1985. He worked as a long haul truck driver for many years. He also worked for George’s Shop N’ Rock in Vale Oregon during the late 90’s and Pinal County in Casa Grande, Arizona at the time of his death. He was a volunteer EMT for the Vale Fire and Ambulance for 11 years.
If you were blessed to know Shawn, you knew he was hilarious, generous, stubborn and would do anything for anyone. His laugh was contagious, and his heart was huge.
Shawn is survived by his sons, Harry Colton Nebeker and Kyle Nebeker, his mother and stepfather Bert and Doug Kruse, twin sister Shauna Phillips, sisters Lynda Reynolds, Merna Bennett and many friends who loved him fiercely. He is preceded in death by his father, John Dale Nebeker on November 17, 2021.
Shawn will be cremated, and his ashes spread at Duck Lake per his request. A memorial will take place on May 14th at 10:00 a.m. at the Geiser-Pollman Park, Baker City, Oregon. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Shawn’s life. Paid for by the family of Shawn Nebeker.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.